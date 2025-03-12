XPeng to Invest $13.8B in Humanoid Robots to Scale Production

XPeng Inc. XPEV, which designs, develops, manufactures and markets smart electric vehicles in China, is preparing to mass-produce flying cars and humanoid robots by next year. The company looks at humanoid robots as a long-term project and is considering significant investments of up to 100 billion yuan ($13.8 billion).



Per the Securities Times, XPeng’s initial investment in this sector has been relatively conservative, given that it is still in its early stages. However, the company was prepared to allocate much larger funds. Having spent five years in humanoid robotics, XPeng anticipates remaining in the industry for the next two decades.



In November, XPEV unveiled its first humanoid robot, named Iron, marking a major step into robotics. Iron boasts more than 60 joints and 200 degrees of motion, integrating AI-driven technology from XPeng’s electric vehicles. The robot, standing at 5’8” and weighing 154 pounds, is already operational on XPeng’s production lines, assisting in the assembly of upcoming EV models.



Powered by XPeng’s proprietary Turing AI chip, a 40-core processor designed for AI-heavy applications, such as robotics, autonomous driving and flying vehicles, Iron can process AI models with 30 billion parameters. It has undergone more than 2,700 functional verifications in just 40 days, achieving a development efficiency three times the industry standard. This enables the robot to make adaptive, human-like decisions while executing tasks with precision.



Beyond manufacturing, XPeng envisions deploying Iron for various roles, including administrative support and customer service in retail, offices and homes. As China advances toward Level 3 humanoid robotics, where robots can operate autonomously in most situations but still require human oversight for complex scenarios, XPeng expects to bring entry-level Level 3 robots into moderate-scale commercial production by 2026.

XPeng’s Flying Car to Revolutionize Aerial Mobility

XPeng is also making strides in aerial mobility with its AEROHT flying car, also known as the Land Aircraft Carrier. The vehicle features a modular design, integrating a detachable air module within a ground vehicle. This allows the air module to autonomously separate for vertical takeoff and later reconnect seamlessly upon landing.



The flying car’s air module is an electric vertical take-off and landing system with redundant power, propulsion and flight control technologies for enhanced safety. It incorporates a lightweight carbon fiber frame with a dual-duct, six-rotor configuration and foldable propellers for efficient and stable flight.



Additionally, the cockpit is equipped with a 270° panoramic view, cognitive assistance for automated route planning, real-time airspace monitoring and precise landing capabilities. A single-stick control system enhances user-friendly handling.

XPEV’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

XPeng carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the auto space are China Yuchai International Limited CYD, Dana Incorporated DAN and Strattec Security Corporation STRT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYD’s 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 9.17% and 36.84%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved 25 cents in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAN’s 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 70.21%. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 10 cents each in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 2.61%. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 91 cents and $1.06, respectively, in the past 30 days.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dana Incorporated (DAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.