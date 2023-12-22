XPeng Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for XPEV

In trading on Friday, shares of XPeng Inc (Symbol: XPEV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.85, changing hands as low as $13.64 per share. XPeng Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XPEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XPEV's low point in its 52 week range is $7.505 per share, with $23.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.87.
Also see: Bill Ackman Stock Picks
Funds Holding JRVR
SGI Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.