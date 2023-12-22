XPeng Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for XPEV

In trading on Friday, shares of XPeng Inc (Symbol: XPEV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.85, changing hands as low as $13.64 per share. XPeng Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XPEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XPEV's low point in its 52 week range is $7.505 per share, with $23.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.87.

