XLF vs. KBE: Which Financial ETF Is the Better Buy?

Key Points

The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) charges a significantly lower expense ratio than the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE).

KBE offers concentrated exposure to the banking industry, while XLF's holdings represent the broader financial sector.

KBE posted a higher 1-year total return, but also experienced a much deeper maximum drawdown than XLF over the last five years.

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Investors seeking financial exposure can choose between the broad-market State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLF), which offers low-cost diversified access to the sector, or the more targeted State Street SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEMKT:KBE), for a more concentrated bet on the banking industry.

Both funds are managed by State Street (NYSE:STT), but they serve different roles in a portfolio -- XLF tracks the heavyweights of the S&P 500's financial sector, while KBE uses a modified equal-weighted strategy to provide exposure to banks across the market cap spectrum.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric KBE XLF Issuer State Street State Street Expense ratio 0.35% 0.08% 1-year return (as of July 21, 2026) 22.03% 8.75% Dividend yield 2.15% 1.51% Beta 1.12 0.75 AUM $1.5 billion $51.4 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

XLF is the cheaper option, with a 0.08% expense ratio compared to KBE’s 0.35%. Income-focused investors may prefer KBE, which carries a dividend yield of 2.15% versus XLF’s 1.40%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric KBE XLF Max drawdown (5 yr) (45.26%) (25.82%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,639 $1,688

What's inside

Launched in 1998, XLF holds 76 positions and provides broad exposure across financial services. Its largest positions include Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKB) at 12.1%, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) at 11.5%, and Visa (NYSE:V) at 7.5%.

KBE holds 103 positions and focuses specifically on banking and its associated sub-industries, including asset management and mortgage finance. Top holdings include Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) at 1.2%, Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) at 1.1%, and The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) at 1.2%. KBE launched in 2005.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

The bigger question for investors isn't which of these funds is “better,” but how much banking-specific risk they actually want in their portfolio.

XLF's diversification across insurance, payments, and asset management -- not just banks -- has historically made it a smoother way to own the financial sector, and its rock-bottom 0.08% expense ratio makes it an easy fund to own for buy-and-hold investors.

KBE, by contrast, is a more concentrated, higher-conviction bet on banks themselves, and its equal-weighted approach means smaller regional and mid-cap banks can move the needle just as much as the mega-cap giants. That’s more potential upside -- and downside -- that investors don't get with most cap-weighted financial funds.

That trade-off shows up clearly in the numbers: KBE's 22% one-year return far outpaces XLF’s roughly 9% gain. But KBE’s 45% maximum drawdown over the last five years is a reminder that concentrated bank exposure can swing hard in both directions, especially during periods of rate volatility or credit stress. Neither outcome is unusual -- banking is historically one of the more cyclical corners of the financial sector, prone to bigger rallies and bigger pullbacks than diversified financial ETFs.

For investors who want steady, low-cost exposure to the broader financial sector, XLF is the more conservative choice. For those who have a specific view on banks -- say, expecting margins to improve as rates shift, or wanting to bet on a recovery in regional lenders -- KBE offers a more targeted way to invest in that view, provided they can stomach the extra volatility that comes with it.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Andy Gould has positions in Berkshire Hathaway, Rocket Companies, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, Nicolet Bankshares, Rocket Companies, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.