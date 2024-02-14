XLF, SPRX: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, which added 10,000,000 units, or a 1.1% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLF, in morning trading today Berkshire Hathaway is up about 0.5%, and JP Morgan Chase is higher by about 0.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SPRX ETF, which added 600,000 units, for a 38.1% increase in outstanding units.

