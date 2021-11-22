XEL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.62, changing hands as high as $67.03 per share. Xcel Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XEL's low point in its 52 week range is $57.23 per share, with $72.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.31. The XEL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

