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XEL

Xcel Energy Inc Q2 Profit Climbs

July 30, 2026 — 06:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $586 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $444 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Xcel Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $589 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.1% to $3.119 billion from $3.287 billion last year.

Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $586 Mln. vs. $444 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.93 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $3.119 Bln vs. $3.287 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.04 To $ 4.16

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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