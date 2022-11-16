XBI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (Symbol: XBI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.98, changing hands as low as $81.33 per share. SPDR S&P Biotech shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XBI's low point in its 52 week range is $61.78 per share, with $124.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.