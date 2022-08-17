XAR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: XAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $113.36, changing hands as low as $112.99 per share. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XAR's low point in its 52 week range is $95.46 per share, with $127.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.54.

