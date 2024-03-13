X Stock Crowded With Sellers

In the case of United States Steel Corp., the RSI reading has hit 16.7 — by comparison, the universe of metals and mining stocks covered by Metals Channel currently has an average RSI of 55.8, the RSI of Spot Gold is at 12.3, and the RSI of Spot Silver is presently 18.7. A bullish investor could look at X's 16.7 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), X's low point in its 52 week range is $20.40 per share, with $50.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.02. United States Steel Corp. shares are currently trading off about 12.4% on the day.
Click here to find out what 9 other oversold metals stocks you need to know about »
Also see: Institutional Holders of CNNB
GAIA Historical Stock Prices
ASRV Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.