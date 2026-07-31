Wynn Resorts Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Key Things to Watch

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, after the closing bell.



WYNN’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, and missed on the remaining three occasions, with an average surprise being negative 9.1%.

Trend in the Estimate Revision of WYNN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) has decreased to $1.01 from $1.08 over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 7.3% decline from the year-ago EPS of $1.09.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Wynn Resorts, Limited price-eps-surprise | Wynn Resorts, Limited Quote

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $1.84 billion, implying a rise of 5.9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Let's look at how things might have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Wynn Resorts’ Q2 Results

Wynn Resorts’ second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from continued strength in Las Vegas, supported by healthy gaming volumes, solid hotel demand and customer spending. Management noted that favorable casino and hotel trends carried into the second quarter, with gaming activity and room rates running above the prior-year levels. The successful openings of Zero Bond and Sartiano's Italian Steakhouse, along with continued premium positioning and the Encore Tower renovation, are likely to have supported visitation, hotel demand and spending during the quarter.



Macau operations are expected to have remained a key growth driver in the to-be-reported quarter. Management highlighted strong mass-market gaming activity and sustained demand from premium customers entering the quarter. Continued momentum at Wynn Palace, supported by high occupancy and the expanded Chairman’s Club, is likely to have aided gaming and non-gaming revenues.



The Gourmet Pavilion at Wynn Palace and ongoing room refurbishments at Wynn Macau are also expected to have supported visitation and customer engagement. The company’s enhanced loyalty program, luxury amenities and “Only at Wynn” offerings are likely to have helped maintain its competitive position in Macau. Encore Boston Harbor is likely to have generated relatively stable revenues, supported by gaming volumes running ahead of the prior-year period at the beginning of the quarter. Continued efforts to expand the property’s customer database beyond its immediate market may also have aided performance.



Our model predicts revenues from Las Vegas to rise 5.3% year over year to $672.5 million and Macau operations to decline 1.1% year over year to $339.9 million in the quarter under review. We expect Encore Boston Harbor’s second-quarter revenues to rise 1.8% year over year to $219.6 million.



Wynn Resorts’ earnings are likely to have declined due to elevated labor costs, increased staffing expenses for new venues and higher spending on property enhancements. Wage pressure at Encore Boston Harbor, cost-of-living adjustments in Macau and pre-opening expenses related to Wynn Al Marjan Island may also have weighed on profitability. Fluctuations in VIP gaming hold could have created additional margin volatility.



Nonetheless, operating leverage from stronger business volumes in Las Vegas and Macau, healthy premium demand, higher hotel rates and disciplined cost management may have partly offset these pressures. Our model predicts second-quarter total operating expenses to increase 8.1% year over year to $1.59 billion.

What Our Model Says About WYNN Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Wynn Resorts this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, this is not the case here, as you will see below.



WYNN’s Earnings ESP: Wynn Resorts has an Earnings ESP of +1.49%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Wynn Resorts’ Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.

Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Marriott Vacations earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 1%. VAC reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 0.7%.



Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Expedia’s earnings are expected to surge 28.5%. Expedia’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.9%.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.88% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



MAR’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 15.5%. Marriott reported better-than-expected earnings in the trailing three out of four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 1.5%.

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Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.