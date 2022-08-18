WTFC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $90.37, changing hands as high as $90.53 per share. Wintrust Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTFC's low point in its 52 week range is $70.91 per share, with $105.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.48.

