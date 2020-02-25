WSM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.00, changing hands as low as $66.43 per share. Williams Sonoma Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSM's low point in its 52 week range is $50.14 per share, with $77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.54.

