AAPL

WSJ: Apple In Talks To Bundle Paramount+ With Apple TV+

December 01, 2023 — 07:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - As per a report published in The Wall Street Journal, Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Paramount Global are in talks to bundle Paramount+ and Apple TV+ together, resulting in a lesser cost to subscribers. Paramount+ is a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service from Paramount, which combines live sports, breaking news, and entertainment.

Paramount delivers premium content to audiences across platforms worldwide. It connects with billions of people—through studios, networks, streaming services, live events, merchandise, and more.

Shares of Paramount Global are up 2% in pre-market trade on Friday.

