WRB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.12, changing hands as low as $62.96 per share. Berkley Corp shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRB's low point in its 52 week range is $55.50 per share, with $76.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.15. The WRB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

