Is WPC Stock Worth Retaining in Your Portfolio for the Long Run?

W.P. Carey WPC owns a large portfolio of mission-critical commercial properties across North America and Europe, backed by long-term triple-net leases that provide stable rental income. Most leases include rent escalators, while steady investment activity and portfolio repositioning are supporting future growth. A strong balance sheet and consistent dividend record further strengthen its appeal.



However, the company operates in a competitive net-lease market, making attractive acquisitions harder to secure. Tenant credit issues or vacancies can affect rental income, while its sizeable debt burden keeps interest costs elevated.



In the past one year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 22.3% compared with the industry's growth of 12.8%.



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What Aids WPC?

W.P. Carey benefits from a diversified portfolio that generates stable rental income across tenants, industries and geographies. As of March 31, 2026, it owned 1,703 net-leased properties with portfolio occupancy at 98.1% and weighted average lease term of 12.1 years. The top 10 tenants contributed only 18.3% of annualized base rent (ABR). Nearly all leases include contractual rent escalations, with 49% linked to inflation and 48% carrying fixed increases, supporting 2.4% same-store contractual rent growth in the first quarter.



The company is also expanding through disciplined investments. From the start of 2026 through May 12, it completed about $1.1 billion of investments. Management expects total 2026 investment volume of $1.5-$2 billion. Portfolio simplification continues through non-core asset sales with total 2026 dispositions estimated at $250-$750 million.



W.P. Carey also maintains a solid financial position. It ended the first quarter with $2.8 billion of liquidity and investment-grade ratings of BBB+ from S&P Global Ratings and Baa1 from Moody's. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 5.7x, or 5.3x including unsettled forward equity, while the weighted average interest rate on debt remained 3.2%.



The company's steadily rising dividend further supports its investment case. The quarterly dividend was increased to 94 cents per share in June 2026, while a 71.5% AFFO payout ratio and 2026 AFFO guidance of $5.16-$5.26 per share provide room for continued dividend growth.

What’s Hurting WPC?

Competition in the net-lease market is a headwind for WPC. Investments completed through April 28, 2026, carried an average 7.2% cap rate, with the full-year pipeline expected to average 7.5%. Aggressive bidding could reduce returns on new acquisitions.



Tenant credit issues also create uncertainty. Hellweg represented 1% of ABR as of March 31, 2026. Vacancy-related impacts limited comprehensive same-store rent growth to 1%, below the 2.4% contractual increase, highlighting the risk of rent loss and slower re-leasing.



W.P. Carey's large debt burden remains a challenge. As of March 31, 2026, total consolidated debt stood at $8.75 billion, while first-quarter interest expense rose 14% year over year to $78.5 million. Additional borrowing or refinancing at higher rates could pressure AFFO growth.

Stock to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT industry are CTO Realty Growth CTO and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB, each sporting Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTO’s 2026 FFO per share has moved up 5.16% to $2.24 over the past month.



The consensus estimate for PEB’s 2026 FFO per share has moved up 2.43% to $1.68 over the past two months.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



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W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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