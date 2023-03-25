World Fuel Services (INT) Declares $0.14 Dividend

World Fuel Services said on March 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on April 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.41%, the lowest has been 0.76%, and the highest has been 2.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.50% Upside

As of March 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for World Fuel Services is $35.70. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 49.50% from its latest reported closing price of $23.88.

The projected annual revenue for World Fuel Services is $50,721MM, a decrease of 14.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in World Fuel Services. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INT is 0.17%, an increase of 7.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 64,300K shares. The put/call ratio of INT is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,588K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,531K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INT by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,698K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,923K shares, representing an increase of 28.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INT by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,014K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INT by 99.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,785K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INT by 7.01% over the last quarter.

RWJ - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF holds 1,764K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares, representing an increase of 31.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INT by 33.48% over the last quarter.

World Fuel Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing energy procurement advisory services, supply fulfillment and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. World Fuel Services sells fuel and delivers services to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

