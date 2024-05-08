Wolverine World Wide Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wolverine World Wide (WWW):

Earnings: -$13.7 million in Q1 vs. $18.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.19 in Q1 vs. $0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Wolverine World Wide reported adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.01 per share Revenue: $394.9 million in Q1 vs. $599.4 million in the same period last year.

