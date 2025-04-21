Wolfe Research Upgrades Walt Disney (SNSE:DIS)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Walt Disney (SNSE:DIS) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

There are 4,576 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walt Disney. This is an increase of 275 owner(s) or 6.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIS is 0.52%, an increase of 79.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.42% to 1,455,000K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,729K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,488K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 12.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,021K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,500K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 13.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 38,482K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,672K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 13.26% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 29,429K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,113K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 18.71% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 28,508K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,742K shares , representing an increase of 72.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 317.67% over the last quarter.

