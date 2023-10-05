Wolfe Research Upgrades Matson (MATX)

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Matson (NYSE:MATX) from Peer Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.72% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Matson is 102.00. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.72% from its latest reported closing price of 88.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Matson is 3,194MM, a decrease of 5.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matson. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MATX is 0.19%, an increase of 17.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.30% to 36,329K shares. The put/call ratio of MATX is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,517K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,756K shares, representing a decrease of 9.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 15.20% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,198K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859K shares, representing an increase of 15.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 48.75% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,367K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 27.94% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,121K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 32.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,054K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares, representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 14.43% over the last quarter.

Matson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1882, Matson is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates two premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.