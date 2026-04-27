Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Rush Enterprises (NasdaqGS:RUSHA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.30% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Rush Enterprises is $80.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 5.30% from its latest reported closing price of $76.20 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Rush Enterprises is 7,747MM, an increase of 4.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rush Enterprises. This is an decrease of 360 owner(s) or 52.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUSHA is 0.10%, an increase of 51.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.28% to 61,256K shares. The put/call ratio of RUSHA is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,519K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,166K shares , representing a decrease of 18.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 14.69% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,613K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares , representing an increase of 27.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 37.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,611K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,610K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 2.31% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,311K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,452K shares , representing a decrease of 10.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 1,012K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares , representing an increase of 17.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 29.87% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.