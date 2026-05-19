Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of CG Oncology (CGON) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of CG Oncology (NasdaqGS:CGON) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.26% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for CG Oncology is $90.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 44.26% from its latest reported closing price of $62.93 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for CG Oncology is 65MM, an increase of 1,174.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in CG Oncology. This is an decrease of 122 owner(s) or 33.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGON is 0.80%, an increase of 124.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.32% to 93,118K shares. The put/call ratio of CGON is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 6,985K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares , representing an increase of 71.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGON by 462.11% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,720K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares , representing an increase of 93.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGON by 2,727.91% over the last quarter.

Decheng Capital holds 6,372K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,371K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,000K shares , representing a decrease of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGON by 77.94% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 3,670K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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