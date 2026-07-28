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WM Q2 Profit Increases; Maintains Outlook

July 28, 2026 — 05:29 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - WM (WM) Tuesday reported higher second-quarter earnings and revenue, driven by growth in its Collection and Disposal business, healthcare operations and sustainability businesses. The company reaffirmed its full-year adjusted operating EBITDA and free cash flow outlook.

For the second quarter, net income increased to $785 million or $1.95 per share from $726 million or $1.80 per share a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $2.02 per share, up from $1.92 a year ago.

Revenue rose 4.0% to $6.68 billion from $6.43 billion.

Looking ahead, WM maintained its 2026 adjusted operating EBITDA outlook of $8.15 billion to $8.25 billion and free cash flow guidance of $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion. The company, however, lowered its revenue forecast to a range of $26.28 billion to $26.48 billion, primarily reflecting lower volume expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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