WK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Workiva Inc (Symbol: WK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.77, changing hands as low as $96.52 per share. Workiva Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WK's low point in its 52 week range is $62.58 per share, with $116 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.48.

