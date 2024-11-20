Wix.com price target raised to $250 from $200 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ken Wong raised the firm’s price target on Wix.com (WIX) to $250 from $200 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes Wix.com delivered strong Q3 results with bookings, revenue, and free cash flow ahead of consensus estimates driven by Partners, Studio, AI, and transactional strength. Management expects revenue to accelerate, and additional leverage in FY25 off the strength of FY24 bookings, Oppenheimer says.

