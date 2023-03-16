Winnebago Industries (WGO) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Winnebago Industries said on March 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 12, 2023 will receive the payment on April 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $56.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.90%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.14%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 2.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.45%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.05% Upside

As of March 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Winnebago Industries is $68.21. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.05% from its latest reported closing price of $56.82.

The projected annual revenue for Winnebago Industries is $3,815MM, a decrease of 19.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Winnebago Industries. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WGO is 0.16%, a decrease of 7.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 35,539K shares. The put/call ratio of WGO is 2.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 2,346K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,330K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 99.91% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,260K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,316K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 12.11% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,686K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,704K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 11.63% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,241K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares, representing an increase of 14.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,097K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing an increase of 48.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 87.62% over the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, and Newmar brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

