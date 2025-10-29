Winmark (WINA) Price Target Increased by 22.47% to 555.90

The average one-year price target for Winmark (NasdaqGM:WINA) has been revised to $555.90 / share. This is an increase of 22.47% from the prior estimate of $453.90 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $550.45 to a high of $572.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.55% from the latest reported closing price of $401.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Winmark. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 12.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WINA is 0.13%, an increase of 3.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.63% to 3,538K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 318K shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares , representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WINA by 45.31% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 220K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares , representing an increase of 20.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WINA by 31.16% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 209K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares , representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WINA by 33.29% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 173K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WINA by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Port Capital holds 108K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WINA by 12.20% over the last quarter.

