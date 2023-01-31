Winmark (WINA) Declares $0.70 Dividend

Winmark said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $265.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.39%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 5.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fund Sentiment

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Winmark. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WINA is 0.1263%, an increase of 21.9741%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 2,587K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Mawer Investment Management holds 374,748 shares representing 10.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369,819 shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WINA by 19.65% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 326,275 shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 227,794 shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243,168 shares, representing a decrease of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WINA by 10.05% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 145,231 shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171,506 shares, representing a decrease of 18.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WINA by 11.94% over the last quarter.

Port Capital holds 117,651 shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115,926 shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WINA by 16.41% over the last quarter.

Winmark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Winmark Corporation is an American franchisor of five retail businesses that specialize in buying and selling used goods. The company is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

