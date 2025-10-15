Winmark Corporation Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Winmark Corporation (WINA) announced a profit for third quarter of $11.13 million

The company's earnings came in at $11.13 million, or $3.02 per share. This compares with $11.12 million, or $3.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $22.63 million from $21.51 million last year.

Winmark Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.13 Mln. vs. $11.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.02 vs. $3.03 last year. -Revenue: $22.63 Mln vs. $21.51 Mln last year.

