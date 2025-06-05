Wingstop (WING) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wingstop (WING) closed at $371.65, marking a +1.65% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.53% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had gained 35.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Wingstop in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.87, showcasing a 6.45% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $173.63 million, indicating a 11.52% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $730.74 million, which would represent changes of +6.56% and +16.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Wingstop. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.56% increase. Wingstop is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Wingstop currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 93.8. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.64 of its industry.

Investors should also note that WING has a PEG ratio of 5.11 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.6 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 177, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

