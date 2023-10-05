Williams-Sonoma's (WSM) Pottery Barn Collaborates With WBDGCP

Pottery Barn, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM, has collaborated with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products ("WBDGCP") to launch a home furnishing collection inspired by the movie Elf.



The exclusive Elf collection features more than 25 freshly designed items comprising decor, bedding, tabletop, seasonal accessories, and holiday gifts. The company holds onto the iconic references of the movie, which is about to complete its 20th anniversary, and has incorporated them in the products throughout the new collection. This partnered product offering is set to make this holiday season whimsical for the people, especially the fans of the movie.



Considering the optimistic views on the new collaboration, shares of this multi-channel specialty retailer of premium quality home products inched up 0.6% on Oct 4 during the trading session. Furthermore, the stock has gained 31.9% in year to date, outperforming the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s 15.7% growth.



Growth-Boosting Initiatives

Williams-Sonoma is focusing on various growth driving strategies to improve customer counts and efficient omnichannel performance across its brands. Its innovative efforts have helped drive e-commerce growth. The company’s investment in the merchandising of its brands, efficient catalog circulations and digital marketing boost revenues from the e-commerce channel.



E-commerce penetration has been increasing, buoyed by its in-house tech platform, rapid experimentation program, content-rich online experience and marketing strategies. This provides WSM with a competitive edge over its peers, helping it to become the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer.



WSM’s in-house capabilities, first-party data and a multi-brand platform help it to optimize its advertising spending. These advantages give it a competitive edge in marketing by allowing it to respond quickly to the evolving business trends. Furthermore, the company is focusing on digital advertising wherein it is transitioning from catalog mailing to higher impact digital channels to drive short-term return on investment and long-term gains and customer growth. This marketing strategy will enable the company to increase its customer count in the upcoming period.

Zacks Rank

Williams-Sonoma currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

