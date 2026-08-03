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Williams Cos. Reports Climb In Q2 Income

August 03, 2026 — 05:07 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Williams Cos. (WMB) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $827 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $546 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $614 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $3.053 billion from $2.781 billion last year.

Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $827 Mln. vs. $546 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $3.053 Bln vs. $2.781 Bln last year.

All values are from continuing operations

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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