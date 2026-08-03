Williams Cos. Reports Climb In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Williams Cos. (WMB) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $827 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $546 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $614 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $3.053 billion from $2.781 billion last year.

Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $827 Mln. vs. $546 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $3.053 Bln vs. $2.781 Bln last year.

All values are from continuing operations

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