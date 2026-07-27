Will Willis Towers Pull Off a Surprise This Earnings Season?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WTW is expected to register an improvement in both top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTW’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.43 billion, indicating a 7.4% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.13 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTW’s second-quarter earnings has moved south by 0.6% in the past 60 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 9.4%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Willis Towers this time around. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), which increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Willis Towers has an Earnings ESP of +2.42%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $3.21 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Price and EPS Surprise

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company price-eps-surprise | Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Quote

Zacks Rank: Willis Towers carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Factors Likely to Shape Q2 Results of WTW

Revenues in the second quarter are likely to have benefited from strong performances across all the segments.



Strong performance across international markets driven by new business wins and renewals is likely to have aided organic revenue growth in Health in the to-be-reported quarter.



Wealth business revenues are likely to have benefited from higher levels of retirement work across all regions, alongside growth in the Investments business.



Career revenues are likely to have been affected as clients deferred discretionary work amid geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East. Career witnessed clients delaying projects with a moderation in advisory-related demand in North America. The downside is likely to be partially offset by growth outside North America.



The Benefits Delivery & Outsourcing segment’s performance is likely to have been affected by lower commissions in the Individual Marketplace.



Corporate Risk & Broking is expected to have benefited from the new business activity and strong client retention globally.



Expenses in the second quarter are likely to have increased, attributable to higher salary expense, higher professional services costs, increased local office expenses, a higher depreciable base of assets, and higher interest expense. We expect the metric to be $2 billion in the to-be-reported quarter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this time around are:



Aflac Incorporated AFL has an Earnings ESP of +0.34% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.77, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 0.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AFL’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four reported quarters and missed in the other two.



The Allstate Corporation ALL has an Earnings ESP of +2.59% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.61, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 5.5%.



ALL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



eToro Group Ltd. ETOR has an Earnings ESP of +0.14% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 61 cents, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.9%.



ETOR’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

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Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

eToro Group Ltd. (ETOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.