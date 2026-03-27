Will TSM's Aggressive Capex Plan Strengthen Its Foundry Dominance?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company TSM, also known as TSMC, is significantly increasing its capital spending to maintain its leadership in advanced chip manufacturing. The company plans to invest between $52 billion and $56 billion in 2026, indicating a 27-37% increase from about $40.9 billion in 2025. This aggressive spending reflects strong confidence in long-term demand, especially from artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing markets.

A large portion of this investment, around 70% to 80%, is directed toward advanced process technologies such as 3-nanometer and 2-nanometer nodes. These technologies are critical for AI accelerators and next-generation processors, where Taiwan Semiconductor already has a clear lead over competitors. By expanding capacity in these nodes, TSMC aims to stay ahead of rivals and meet growing customer demand.

Taiwan Semiconductor is expanding its fabrication facilities across different countries. In the United States alone, TSM is investing $165 billion over the next few years to build five new state-of-the-art fabrication facilities and two advanced packaging facilities in Arizona. These facilities will boost the U.S. semiconductor supply chain for chips used in AI and high-performance computing. Apart from this, it is expanding fabrication facilities across Germany, Japan and Taiwan.

This global expansion reflects Taiwan Semiconductor’s response to customer demand for geographic flexibility and government incentives. By locating capacity closer to key clients and end markets, the company strengthens its role as a critical supplier in the semiconductor supply chain.

We believe that Taiwan Semiconductor’s global fab expansion push will help it capitalize on the growing opportunities from rising AI-related chip demand and meet its 2026 revenue growth target of approximately 30%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSMC’s 2026 revenues is currently pegged at $160 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 30.7%.

TSM’s Rivals in the AI Chip Making Race

Intel INTC and GlobalFoundries GFS are also expanding their presence in AI chip manufacturing.

Intel is investing heavily in its foundry business, aiming to produce advanced chips. The company is currently focusing on its 18A process, which signifies 1.8nm chips. Intel’s 18A process is claimed to have higher performance and efficiency, which will help the company better compete with Taiwan Semiconductor’s upcoming N2 chips.

GlobalFoundries focuses more on mature nodes. The company is witnessing some AI-related demand, especially in edge computing and embedded AI. GlobalFoundries is working to expand capacity in the United States and Europe to attract customers looking for supply-chain flexibility.

TSM’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor have surged around 95% over the past year compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 30.6%.

Taiwan Semiconductor One-Year Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, TSM trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, lower than the sector’s average of 22.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of 34.9% and 22.9%, respectively. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 earnings has been revised upward over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Taiwan Semiconductor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.