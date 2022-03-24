Will the WarnerMedia Acquisition Boost Discovery Stock?

Earlier this year, the merger of AT&T's (NYSE: T) WarnerMedia with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISC.A) (NASDAQ: DISC.B) (NASDAQ: DISCK) was given the green light by U.S. regulators. In this clip from "The M&A Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 18, Fool.com contributors Travis Hoium and Jason Hall discuss the megadeal and how the two media companies will combine forces.

Travis Hoium: The other move that is near closing is WarnerMedia, the spinoff from AT&T merging with Discovery that will create another streaming service, HBO Max, I believe is now what it's called. It's gone through 18 different names. But HBO Max is the flagship of that group. I don't know exactly how you combine all those assets. This is what's a little bit interesting. Here is a lot of these services are combining assets that don't necessarily fit together as they're constructed today, so does that mean you do more acquisitions in the future?

When Disney (NYSE: DIS) Plus came out, they had Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, they bifurcated the content, like do they start to do things like that? Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) TV has channels. We're seeing how this starts to play out, but we're not quite there yet. We're still in this free-for-all phase where companies are now trying to scoop up assets. Disney was a buyer two decades ago, they really started the content acquisition train. Now we're seeing with Marvel.

Jason Hall: Right, that was the first one.

Hoium: That was the first one, then it was Pixar, and then Star Wars after that. Now you're seeing companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) go OK, well, we want to play with everybody else as they're collecting assets, we need to collect assets too.

It'll be interesting to see how that plays out, and how even from a user perspective because I think right now there's a lot of mishmash together. Even under a Disney Plus. [laughs] They've thought a lot about that operation.

