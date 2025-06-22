Will Quantum Computing Stocks Soar in the Second Half?

Quantum computing stocks skyrocketed in 2024, with names such as Quantum Computing and Rigetti Computing surging by more than 1,000%. Investors were eager to get in on what could become the next game-changing technology, and revenue growth as well as scientific progress from some of these quantum specialists boosted optimism.

Even after those gains, it's very possible that quantum stocks will climb in the second half of this year, and here's why.

Why investors buy quantum computing stocks

So, first, a quick note about why investors see so much potential in quantum computing. This is because this type of computing, based on quantum mechanics, makes it possible to solve problems that today's classic computers can't handle.

Quantum computing can do this by using qubits -- instead of the bits used by today's computers -- to store data. And while bits store and process data as zeros or 1s, qubits can represent a zero, a one, or both at the same time. This allows for tremendous scaling, and as a result, a problem that would take a classic computer 1,000 years to solve may take a quantum machine about five minutes.

Right now, quantum companies offer hardware and services to customers, but we're still in the early stages of development. Experts have said that truly useful quantum computers are several years away. The good news is that this means these companies have plenty of room to run when it comes to revenue growth and share price performance. It's clear that if quantum companies reach their development goals, these computers could revolutionize many industries.

Quantum stocks in 2024 and 2025

All of this helped quantum computing pure-play companies climb last year. The bull market and optimism about the economy ahead offered the perfect environment for growth stocks to excel. But in recent months, concerns about President Donald Trump's import tariff plan weighed on these players. The idea was that tariffs could lead to higher prices at home, prompting customers of quantum companies to rein in their spending.

But over the past few weeks, progress in trade talks and even initial deals with the U.K. and China have made investors more optimistic about the future. And corporate earnings haven't suggested any slowdown in spending on technology -- in fact, companies continue to reiterate their commitments to such projects.

This backdrop supports the idea of more gains for quantum companies in the second half, especially for certain players such as Rigetti and IonQ, which haven't yet fully recovered -- they're down 25% and 5%, respectively, year to date. And if they show some growth in revenue in the coming quarters, this could act as a positive catalyst for share performance, too.

Can D-Wave keep soaring?

But this doesn't mean that stocks that have continued to advance, such as D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), which is heading for an increase of more than 80%, won't keep on rising. For example, D-Wave just recently released its Advantage2 quantum computer, which is accessible both on the cloud and on-premises. More than 20 million customer problems have been run through the prototype, and the company says the computer is now ready for use in areas such as materials simulation and artificial intelligence (AI).

Uptake of this new platform and further revenue gains -- D-Wave's revenue last quarter soared 500% to a record $15 million -- could offer this highflier an additional boost.

Of course, it's important to keep in mind that these pure-play quantum companies aren't yet profitable and are involved in a relatively new, cutting-edge technology, and that involves some risk. Any economic headwinds could hurt investors' appetite for these sorts of players.

These companies depend on a strong economy, as this increases the likelihood that potential customers will spend on their products and services. And investors generally feel more comfortable getting in on growth stocks when the economy is thriving. So, the economic situation in the second half could determine the near-term direction of these players.

But right now, there's reason to be optimistic that the U.S. trade talks, along with some better-than-expected economic data, signal better days ahead -- and that the worst-case scenario of a recession and tough times for corporate earnings will be averted. With this in mind, quantum computing stocks could be set to soar in the second half as investors look to get in on the next big technology that could deliver explosive returns.

