Will Generic Drug Tariffs Impact Pharma ETFs?

U.S. President Donald Trump's recently proposed tariffs on imported generic drugs aim to encourage domestic drug manufacturing and are expected to increase costs in the near future for generic drugs, which are imported into the United States.

Trump announced on July 21, 2026, that imported generic medicines will remain tariff-free for two years beginning Aug. 1, 2026.

However, a 100% tariff will take effect in August 2028, followed by a 200% tariff a year later. The administration hopes that the move will encourage companies to shift manufacturing to the United States. However, Trump said that the policy on patented, branded or innovative drugs will remain unaltered, per Reuters.

Concerns arose, arguing that manufacturers cannot absorb tariffs of 100-200% without passing the costs on to customers. As a result, higher prices for generic medicines appear increasingly likely if the proposed tariffs are implemented as planned.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories CEO Erez Israeli, however, believes that the plan will ultimately make medicines more expensive for American patients rather than immediately bringing manufacturing back to the United States, as the generic drug business operates on extremely thin profit margins, leaving companies with little room to absorb such steep tariffs, per Asia-Pacific News quoted on CNBC.

ETFs in Focus

While the long-term impacts remain uncertain, investors in healthcare and pharmaceutical ETFs should closely monitor developments surrounding U.S. trade policy. Any meaningful changes in drug pricing, manufacturing strategies, or company profitability could influence the performance of ETFs with exposure to generic drug manufacturers, putting pharma ETFs in focus over the coming years.

Pharmaceutical ETFs in Focus

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF IHE focuses on companies that develop, manufacture and market prescription drugs, vaccines and related pharmaceutical products. It tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index.

The fund charges 38 bps in fees. It has assets under management worth $1.57 billion. The fund trades at an average volume of about 200,000 shares a day.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF PPH provides exposure to large, established pharmaceutical companies. It tracks the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 Index.

The fund charges 36 bps in fees. It has assets under management worth $954.80 million. The fund trades at an average volume of about 240,000 shares a day.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF PJP is a U.S. pharmaceutical sector ETF that tracks the Dynamic Pharmaceutical Intellidex Index.

The fund charges 57 bps in fees. It has assets under management worth $453.30 million. The fund trades at an average volume of about 30,000 shares a day.

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Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.