Will Cloud Strength Benefit Alibaba's (BABA) Q3 Earnings?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s BABA third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, slated for release on Feb 23, are expected to reflect the impacts of the strengthening cloud computing segment.



Moreover, the segment has turned out to be one of the key contributors to the company’s overall top line growth. In the last reported quarter, revenues from the cloud computing segment increased 4% from the prior-year period to RMB 20.8 billion ($2.9 billion), accounting for 10% of the total revenues.



Click here to know how the company’s overall fiscal third-quarter results are expected to be.

Factors to Note

Increasing spending from enterprise customers, driven by Alibaba’s continued efforts to add features to its cloud offerings, is likely to have driven the segment’s top line growth in the fiscal third quarter.



Notably, Alibaba’s strong cloud services portfolio, powered by advanced technologies like AI, Machine Learning and the Internet of Things, is expected to have aided it in addressing the rising demand for cloud architecture.



Moreover, the company has been taking strong initiatives toward making its key cloud products serverless in order to prevent customers from worrying about managing servers and infrastructure during the process of product development and deployment. These initiatives are expected to have driven Alibaba Cloud’s customer momentum in the quarter under review.



Further, Alibaba’s expanding footprint in the booming cloud market is expected to have been encouraging.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

The company’s cloud computing business has been gaining a lot of traction in China, as well as in other international regions. Its strengthening global data center network is anticipated to have been beneficial in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company has been witnessing solid momentum across the Asia Pacific region for the past few quarters. The trend is expected to have persisted in the quarter under review.



Additionally, the company's Hybrid Cloud Partner Program, which has been gaining strong traction, is expected to be reflected in the upcoming results.

