Will 2022 Be Another Great Year for AMD?

In this video, I will be talking about Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), the recent analyst upgrades, its partnerships with Big Tech, and its third-quarter financials. You can find the video below but here are the highlights.

AMD's $35 billion acquisition of Xilinx will be concluded in Q1 of 2022. Xilinx is the leader in field-programmable gate arrays and together they'll most likely take more market share from Intel .

AMD recently got two upgrades. One is from KeyBanc, which upgraded to overweight from sector weight with a $155 price target. And another is from Goldman Sachs , where the analyst has a $170 price target on the stock.

, where the analyst has a $170 price target on the stock. As far as partnerships with Big Tech, AMD does very well. Meta Platforms will use AMD chips to power the metaverse and help run its data centers. Tesla 's new Model 3 and Model Y vehicles will be equipped with the new AMD Ryzen chip in 2022. And earlier this month AMD announced that Amazon Web Services has expanded its AMD EPYC processor-based offerings with the general availability of the new Amazon EC2 Hpc6a Instances, which are purpose-built for high-performance computing workloads in the cloud.

Last quarter, AMD reported earnings per share of $0.73, beating estimates of $0.67, and revenue of $4.30 billion, beating estimates of $4.12 billion.

For the full insights, watch the video below and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Jan. 17, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 18, 2022.

