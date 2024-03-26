WidePoint Corp. Q4 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - WidePoint Corp. (WYY) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$1.33 million, or -$0.15 per share. This compares with -$8.89 million, or -$1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.5% to $28.3 million from $23.3 million last year.

WidePoint Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

