Wia Gold Secures A$30M for Expansion and Exploration

Wia Gold Limited has secured A$30 million through a share placement at A$0.15 per share, attracting strong interest from institutional and sophisticated investors. The funds will accelerate ongoing exploration activities in Namibia and Côte d’Ivoire, aiming to increase mineral resources and advance project studies. This move positions Wia Gold as a leading gold exploration company in Namibia while bolstering its development plans for the Kokoseb project.

