Why Xilinx Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) leaped 8.6% on Tuesday after the company said it would be acquired by rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

So what

AMD reached an agreement to purchase Xilinx for $35 billion in stock. Under the terms of the deal, Xilinx stockholders will receive 1.7234 shares of AMD stock for each Xilinx share they own. That values Xilinx's shares at about $143, or nearly 25% higher than their closing price on Monday.

Image source: Getty Images.

AMD says the deal will help strengthen its cloud and edge computing platforms, allowing it to better seize massive growth opportunities in the data center, gaming, next-gen communications, and other rapidly expanding markets.

"Our acquisition of Xilinx marks the next leg in our journey to establish AMD as the industry's high-performance computing leader and partner of choice for the largest and most important technology companies in the world," AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said in a press release.

Now what

AMD believes it can streamline the combined company's operations, saving roughly $300 million in annual expenses in the process. In turn, the deal is projected to boost AMD's earnings and cash flow generation immediately upon closing. The deal is expected to occur by the end of 2021, pending regulatory and shareholder approval.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Xilinx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.