Why Warby Parker Stock Was a Winner Today

Key Points

Its AI glasses are apparently being launched next year.

It's developing them with top names in the tech industry.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

As the trading week kicked off, scores of investors saw their way into buying Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY). Shares of the disruptive eyewear company zoomed more than 13% higher on an update about the line of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered glasses it's developing with Alphabet unit Google.

A wearable AI product

In an edition of its product development series The Android Show and accompanying blog post, Google updated the status of its efforts with Warby Parker, that company's fellow eyewear specialist Gentle Monster, and tech industry partner Samsung to develop the next-generation glasses. It stated that the product will be launched at some point next year, without providing further details.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

While these aren't the first AI-assisted smart glasses on the market -- Meta Platforms, for instance, has developed a line of such products in collaboration with Ray-Ban -- they will be backed by the resources and expertise of Google developers.

The glasses will function on the tech company's Android XR operating system and utilize its Gemini AI model. The plan is to offer two basic models, one equipped with speakers, cameras, and microphones for interacting with Gemini, and one with only an in-lens display.

Seeing the advantages

None of the companies involved in the AI glasses project has divulged the prices the eyewear might command. Given that, it's hard to judge the impact their sale might have on the fundamentals of Warby Parker and the rest of the team.

But that's almost academic; the fact that the eyewear company is involved in a cutting-edge new product line, and with strong partners to boot, is very encouraging. I believe investors were justified in trading up the company's stock on this development.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool recommends Warby Parker. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.