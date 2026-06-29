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Why Viasat Stock Went to the Moon Today

June 29, 2026 — 11:24 am EDT

Written by Rich Smith for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Rocket Lab is buying Iridium in an $8 billion merger deal.

  • Viasat will now have to compete with a bigger Rocket Lab that owns its own spectrum.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Viasat ›

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is buying Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) for $8 billion, as the two space companies just announced -- and it's getting investors in other space stocks pretty excited this morning.

Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) stock, for example, isn't involved in the RKLB-IRDM deal at all, but as of 10:50 a.m. ET it's already up 17.1% -- even more than Rocket Lab's 9.2% bump, and nearly as much as Iridium's 20.7% gain!

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Rocket with dollar sign payload launches to the moon.

Image source: Getty Images.

Details, please

Rocket Lab will pay $8 billion in cash and stock to acquire the original satellite phone company, Iridium, and expand its business beyond mainly space launch and satellite construction to include Internet of Things (IoT), aviation, maritime, and Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) services.

Viasat isn't involved in the merger -- except that it kind of is.

What the Rocket Lab-Iridium tie-up means for Viasat

As a communications satellite company, Viasat competes directly with Iridium, and also with the Starlink network at SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) -- with which Rocket Lab will now also be competing. You wouldn't ordinarily think this kind of increased competition would be good news for Viasat's business, which saw profits drop 29% last quarter, and grew its sales only 2%!

From this perspective, Viasat's share price spike today doesn't make much sense.

That said, in comments on the Iridium acquisition, Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck highlighted the attraction of Iridium's wireless spectrum holdings. Viasat has those, too, and this could make it a future merger target, especially as the space industry restructures and consolidates to take on the threat of a bigger, wealthier SpaceX.

This, if you ask me, is why Rocket Lab's buying of Iridium has Viasat investors feeling optimistic today.

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Rich Smith has positions in Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

VSAT
IRDM
RKLB

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