Why Is Uranium Energy (UEC) Up 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Uranium Energy (UEC). Shares have added about 5.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Uranium Energy due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Uranium Energy Earnings Miss Estimates in Q3 on Higher Spending

Uranium Energy reported an adjusted loss of seven cents per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, excluding the impacts of non-recurring items, compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of six cents. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of five cents.

Including non-recurring items such as fair value loss on equity securities, the company posted a loss of 11 cents in the quarter.

Uranium Energy's earnings miss largely mirrored a heavier cost structure as the company advanced multiple initiatives at once, from mine development to the buildout of its broader U.S. fuel-cycle ambitions.

Uranium Energy reported no sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 as the company did not record any purchased-uranium inventory sales in the period.

During the quarter, the company produced 32,195 pounds of uranium concentrate produced at a total cost of $54.61 per pound, including a cash cost per pound of $46.69.

Uranium Energy stayed focused on building optionality around its uranium inventory and ISR ramp. As of April 30, 2026, the company held 1,456,000 pounds of purchased uranium concentrate inventory.

Operating Spend Pressures Results

Total operating costs rose 73.8% year over year to $40.8 million, driven primarily by mineral property expenditure of $29.5 million (up 88.4% from $15.7 million). General and administrative expenses were $9.43 million compared with $6.38 million, while depreciation, amortization and accretion totaled $1.82 million compared with $1.41 million.

As a result, Uranium Energy posted an operating loss of $40.8 million, wider than the $23.5-million operating loss incurred in the year-ago quarter.

Scales ISR Output With Burke Hollow Online

Operationally, Uranium Energy reached a milestone by commencing production at its Burke Hollow IRS project, a greenfield ISR asset that is moving from development into early production activities.

At Burke Hollow, the company said that the uranium recovery process was initiated with oxygen and carbon dioxide injection, and it commissioned a satellite ion-exchange plant with 2,500 gallons per minute of capacity. It also completed and tested an additional 46 wells in phase 1A as it built out field infrastructure.

The company is also projecting higher production rates in the fiscal fourth quarter, with new header houses and Burke Hollow expected to operate for a full quarter.

Cash Position at Q3 End

Uranium Energy exited the quarter with $794 million in liquid assets and no debt, underscoring a balance sheet positioned to fund development across multiple hubs.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $488 million at April 30, 2026, compared with $149 million at the end of July 31, 2025.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2026, net cash used in operating activities was $90 million compared with an outflow of $41 million in the year-ago quarter.

Management Commentary and Outlook

Management expects production to increase in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 as Christensen Ranch header houses and Burke Hollow contribute for the full quarter. Unit costs are expected to decline as volumes.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

Currently, Uranium Energy has a poor Growth Score of F, a score with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock has a score of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Uranium Energy has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.