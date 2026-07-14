Why Ur-Energy Stock Popped Today

Key Points

RBC Capital analyst Andrew Wong initiated coverage of Ur-Energy with an outperform rating this morning.

Ur-Energy hasn't earned a profit in eight years, but might do so in 2027.

10 stocks we like better than Ur-Energy ›

U-Energy (NYSEMKT: URG) stock jumped 5.1% through 12:25 p.m. ET Tuesday after RBC Capital analyst Andrew Wong initiated coverage of the Littleton, Colo.-based uranium miner with an outperform rating and a $1.75 per share price target.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Why RBC loves Ur-Energy

Wong is optimistic about the resurgence in nuclear power use in the U.S. -- and arguably even more optimistic about the rising need for reliable sources of uranium to fuel it. As a U.S.-based uranium producer, Ur-Energy offers a pure-play opportunity to bet on both.

Ur-Energy operates a "capital-efficient, hub-and-spoke" business model, says the analyst, and benefits from growing U.S. government support for domestic uranium production (so we don't have to buy so much uranium from Russia, with whom we're currently not on such friendly terms).

What this means for Ur-Energy stock

Rising demand and limited supply -- that could be further limited as the U.S. government curtails uranium imports from Russia? The law of supply and demand suggests this will lead to higher uranium prices in the future and big profits for Ur-Energy.

And prices are moving higher, with uranium fetching $85 per pound on the spot market currently (up from $32.25 five years ago) and purchasers paying even more to secure long-term supply contracts -- as much as $95.50 per pound.

Short-term price trends are more ambiguous, with uranium spot prices basically treading water the past three months. But given the insatiable demand for power to run artificial intelligence data centers, the buy thesis for uranium looks intact. The real question for investors is whether Ur-Energy can capitalize on this trend and turn profitable again after eight years of losses.

Analysts predict it will earn a profit again as early as next year, so... we won't have to wait long for the answer.

Should you buy stock in Ur-Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Ur-Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ur-Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,160!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,249,202!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 14, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.