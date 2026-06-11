Why Unusual Machines Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Needham raised its price target on Unusual Machines stock to $30 today.

Analyst sees insatiable demand for U.S.-produced drone parts driving the defense stock higher.

10 stocks we like better than Unusual Machines ›

Unusual Machines (NYSEMKT: UMAC) stock jumped 13.1% through 3:30 p.m. ET Thursday after Needham analyst Austin Bohlig raised his price target on the drone stock by 36%, to $30 per share.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Why Needham loves Unusual Machines

Demand for U.S.-produced drone components "continues to far exceed available supply," reports Needham -- and is still growing. As the only (that I know of) pure-play, publicly traded supplier of low-cost drone parts based in the United States, Unusual Machines is a likely primary beneficiary of U.S. legislation that, since December last year, has banned the import of critical drone components from foreign sources.

Needham forecasts that Unusual Machines may reach $100 million in annual revenue (as a run rate) by Q4 2026 -- up from barely $11 million last year.

How likely is this to happen?

Although this doesn't necessarily mean it's wrong, Needham's forecast appears to be an outlier. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, most analysts following Unusual Machines forecast less than $38 million in revenue for the company this year, and barely $56 million next year (so much less than the $100 million "run rate" Needham says will be hit by the end of this year).

Worse, even after Unusual Machines passes $100 million in sales in 2028 (as most analysts project), this may not be enough to turn the company profitable. The consensus for 2028 is that $172 million in revenue will result in a $0.40 per-share loss for the defense stock. That's two more years Unusual Machines investors may have to wait for profits to appear. And if demand is as strong as the analyst expects, it's a virtual certainty new competitors will arise between now and then.

Unusual Machines stock may not be the slam dunk that Needham thinks it is.

Should you buy stock in Unusual Machines right now?

Before you buy stock in Unusual Machines, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Unusual Machines wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $442,220!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,230,114!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 926% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 203% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 11, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.