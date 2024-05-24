Why UGI is a Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock (UGI)

UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-averagestatistics including a strong 6.1% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, UGI Corp. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.30% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $61,353,523 worth of UGI shares.

UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by UGI Corp. is $1.5/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 06/14/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for UGI, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

UGI operates in the Gas Utilities sector, among companies like Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO), and NiSource Inc. (NI).

