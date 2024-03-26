Why Trump Media Stock Soared Today

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (Nasdaq: DJT) surged today after the social media company finally completed its merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. in a SPAC merger.

The stock surged as high as $79.38 today, and closed at $57.99, 16% higher than where the ticker it took over closed the previous day, and with a market cap of about $2.1 billion.

Truth Social parent finally goes public

Years after the merger between Digital World Acquisition and Trump Media was first announced, the day of the combination has finally come.

Trump Media stock seems as much of a bet on Donald Trump and his brand as anything else. The business is led by former Congressman Devin Nunes, who said that "we built this company to protect the American people's voices and their freedom," and the company sees itself as an alternative to big tech platforms, billing itself as a free speech alternative.

In addition to Truth Social, the company also plans to launch TMTG+, a video streaming service focused on "non-woke" entertainment, news, documentaries, podcasts, and other programming.

Will Trump Media thrive or dive?

Truth Social was launched shortly after Trump lost the 2020 election and he was kicked off Twitter, but the business is only barely bringing in any revenue, according to an SEC filing. Through the first three quarters of 2023, the company reported just $3.4 million in revenue and a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) loss of $49 million, including $37.7 million in interest expense.

The company has just begun building its advertising base, but finding success in social media won't be easy as it faces stiff competition.

For now, Trump Media seems to be a litmus of Trump's popularity, but ultimately, the business will have to be successful in order for the stock to be a winner.

Should you invest $1,000 in Digital World Acquisition Corp. right now?

Before you buy stock in Digital World Acquisition Corp., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Digital World Acquisition Corp. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.