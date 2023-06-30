Why Top Financial Group Stock Soared 20% Higher Today

What happened

Top Financial Group (NASDAQ: TOP) was tops with some investors at the end of the trading week. Following the release of its fiscal 2023 results early on Friday, those folks sent the Hong Kong-based company's share price up by more than 20%.

So what

In its fiscal 2023, which ended on March 31, Top Financial earned $9.7 million in total revenue. This represented an improvement of 24% over the 2022 figure. Net income was $3.4 million, or $0.10 per share, down slightly from the $3.5 million of the previous year.

Top Financial is not a closely followed stock in the U.S., so analysts' estimates for its results were not available.

Nevertheless, investors on our shores were clearly impressed with that significant revenue jump. They were also likely cheered by Top Financial's success in diversifying its income streams. As recently as 2021, it was almost entirely dependent on commissions from futures trading. As a percentage of total revenue, futures trading dropped to less than 45% in fiscal 2023.

Now what

Top Financial had its initial public offering (IPO) just over one year ago, and the funds collected from it are still being used by the company, management said.

"The capital raised through our recent IPO enhanced our capital base and provided us with ample ammunition to continue to develop our product and service," CFO Yung Yung Lo said in the earnings press release. "All in all, we are well positioned to implement our growth strategy in the quarters to come."

The company did not, however, provide any guidance.

10 stocks we like better than Top Financial Group

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Top Financial Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.