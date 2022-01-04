Why This Semiconductor Stock's Price Jumped Monday

Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), a company focused on producing high-performance processors and graphics cards. I discuss its upcoming acquisition and upcoming keynotes. Here are some highlights from the video.

AMD released an update on Dec. 30, 2021, about its Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) acquisition. The update informs investors that AMD now expects to close in the first quarter of 2022 due to the required approvals needed by regulators. Originally the deal was expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

Investors curious about AMD's new product should tune in to AMD's 2022 Product Premier schedule on Jan. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. ET. A livestream will be available on AMD's website, and the company is expected to provide updates on its Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics.

The bullishness on AMD's stock price on Monday could be due to online reports that AMD was named a top pick in the semiconductor industry by Goldman Sachs.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Jan. 3, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 3, 2022.



10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021



Jose Najarro owns Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool recommends Xilinx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.